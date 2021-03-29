Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

After losing several players to the transfer portal and Tre Mann and Colin Castleton to the NBA Draft, it's no surprise the Gators have turned their attention to the transfer portal themselves.

Several key contributors from the 2020-21 season have already been contacted by Mike White's staff and mutual interest is definitely high. One of those potential additions is Boston College's CJ Felder, who made himself available on March 21.