Both 2023 Florida commits earns spots in the Rivals250

The initial Rivals250 for the class of 2023 was released on Tuesday, and as expected, UF commits Raymond Cottrell and Mac Markway were included in the group.

Markway, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end out of St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet, checks in as the 95th-ranked player in the 2023 class. He is the seventh-ranked prospect at his position as well.

Prior to joining forces with the Gators, Markway dished out a top seven of Florida, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Missouri and Iowa. The Gators and Fighting Irish were garnering the most attention during the week leading up to his announcement, but it was Markway's tight-knit relationship with Tim Brewster and July 25 visit to Gainesville that ultimately pushed Dan Mullen's program over the top.

"Everything was first class," Markway told Gators Territory after visiting in June. "We were with coach Brewster all day, literally from start to finish. He's a super great guy; just a good person. He's also the best tight ends coach in the country, so being able to learn from him, I mean, it's a big deal.

"It's a college town," Markway added. "It was very nice. It's a very nice town with a ton of trees. People were super nice. Some people just drive by and say hi. It's kind of like a family environment."

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Markway possesses offers from USC, Auburn, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Stanford among others.

For an in-depth breakdown of Markway's skill set, CLICK HERE for GT's film review.