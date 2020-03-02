We are two weeks away from Selection Sunday. So where does the Gators basketball team stand so close to decision day?

Florida has won four of its last six games, securing a big Quad 1 win over LSU during that stretch.

According to several experts, the Gators' win over the Tigers did a lot for Mike White side's chances of earning a spot in the tournament.

Here is a quick breakdown of how UF is doing against Quadrant 1 to Quadrant 4 opponents.

Quad 1

Wins: Auburn, Xavier, Providence, South Carolina, LSU

Losses: Baylor, FSU, Kentucky, Butler, LSU, Utah State, UConn, Tennessee

Quad 2

Wins: Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Texas A&M

Losses: Mississippi State, Missouri

Quad 3

Wins: Georgia, Ole Miss, Vandy, Vandy, Towson

Losses: Ole Miss

Quad 4

Wins: North Florida, Marshall, Saint Joseph's, Long Beach State.

The remaining schedule:

Georgia (Quad 2)

Kentucky (Quad 1)

The Projections

- NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Katz projects the Gators as the No. 8 seed in the South, which would mean the Gators would play in Omaha. He also places the Gators ranked No. 30 in his field of 68.

- ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has the Gators as a No. 9 seed in the West playing in Spokane. If his bracket holds true, Florida could potentially tip off the tourney against Texas Tech.

- USA TODAY

USA Today has Florida listed as a 11th seed in the East. In this scenario the Gators would play in Tampa against a projected No. 6 seed Arizona.

-CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Palm has Florida as the No. 9 seed in the West. His bracket has the Gators playing the No. 8 seed USC Trojans to open up the tournament.

-NBC Sports

Florida is projected as the tenth seed on NBC Sports' latest projections in the Midwest. They have White's men as one of the last four byes.

-Sports Illustrated

Just like with NBC Sports, Sports Illustrated's Ky Mckeon has the Gators in the Midwest, however, they have Florida as the No. 8 seed and not the tenth seed. Meanwhile, Jim Root places the Gators as the No. 10 seed in the East.

The Gators return to action on Wednesday, when they hit the road to face Georgia for a 7 p.m. tip off.