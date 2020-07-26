After just one season in the minors, former Florida pitcher Brady Singer shined Saturday in his Major League debut with Kansas City.

The right-handed Singer tossed five superb innings in a 3-2 win at Cleveland, allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out seven batters — one shy of the Royals record for a debut.

His first pitch was a 95 mph fastball and he went on the attack from there, showing off his slider and some well-placed sinkers on the corners.

“There were obviously a few butterflies,” Singer said after the game on a Zoom call. “Really, I just let the first pitch go as hard as I could and just dialed-in from there and went back to the scouting report. It was honestly a blast. I really enjoyed being out there competing with the best in the game.”

Singer, 23, became the first Royals pitcher to make his starting debut within the first two games of a season. The former first-round pick made 26 starts in the minors last year.

Singer helped the Gators win their first national championship as a sophomore in 2017 and had decorated junior campaign, with his accolades including National Player of the Year by multiple outlets, National Pitcher of the Year and the SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Singer was one of 19 former Gators on opening day rosters, more than any other college program.