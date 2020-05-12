OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

It sure didn't take long for Adrein Strickland to locate his future home away from home and landing spot on the collegiate level.

Strickland, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle out of Lynn Haven (Fla.) Mosley, is now committed to the Florida Gators after being offered by John Hevesy less than two weeks ago. He is also the third offensive lineman in the class, joining Javonte Gardner and George Jackson.

In addition to Florida, Strickland, a three-star prospect, possesses offers from Maryland, Iowa State and UCF among others.

"I visited there last season," Strickland previously told GatorsTerritory. "Got to see some games and go to the junior day. I loved it there... felt that way as soon as I got there.

"I like the environment that they have in the stadium and even in the classroom. I love the skill and professionalism that they have in their work ethic."

It will be interesting to see where Strickland lands along the offensive front. He is being courted to play offensive tackle, but when it's all said and done, scooting inside to guard might be more realistic considering his frame and potential room for growth.

"Coach Hevesy talked about it over the phone and he told me that they wanted me to be a Gator," Strickland said. "He told me all the potential I had at the school.

"[We talked] definitely about my size and my strive to get better interested him from the start. That's what he always talked about from the start."

Strickland is commitment No. 13 in Florida's 2021 recruiting class, which currently ranks fourth nationally on Rivals.

