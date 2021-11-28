BREAKING: Billy Napier is the next head coach at the University of Florida

The Gators have officially locked in Dan Mullen's replacement as head football coach at the University of Florida, sources tell Gators Territory.

Billy Napier will be named the 28th football coach of the Florida Gators. The university and Napier himself confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon.

“We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead. We will assemble a special group of people and immediately get to work building a great program. A special thank you to President Dr. Fuchs and Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. We look forward to getting to Gainesville and starting this journey!”

“We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead. We will assemble a special group of people and immediately get to work building a great program. A special thank you to President Dr. Fuchs and Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. We look forward to getting to Gainesville and starting this journey!”

Napier, who has coached the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to a 32-5 record over the last three seasons, including an 11-1 mark this fall. He racked up 11-3 and 10-1 records in 2019 and 2020, respectively, as well.

The Ragin' Cajuns are currently a top-25 program and set to appear in their fourth-straight Sun Belt Championship. This year's opponent is Appalachian State, with the game taking place on Dec. 4. Napier is expected to coach in that game as well.

It's safe to say Louisiana has reached new heights under Napier's leadership in Lafayette.

“I’ve followed and studied Billy Napier’s career with interest, and he became the primary target immediately after this position came open,” Stricklin said. “We felt confident he would be an excellent leader for the Gators, which is why he was the only candidate I met with about the job.

“Billy’s ability to bring highly-talented people together - players, coaches, and staff - along with his vision for having a strong, relationship-based culture is what made him such an attractive choice. Add in how detailed his plan is for player development, staffing and recruiting, along with a sustained desire to improve, and it’s easy to see why he’s been successful.

“I’m so pleased that Billy, Ali, Annie, Sammy Nelson and Charlie are coming to Gainesville. It’s an exciting day for the Gators.”

A former assistant under Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, Napier was arguably the top target among the UF fan base and was linked to several additional Power Five openings over the last few years as well. Those include South Carolina, LSU, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and TCU, so programs all across the map view him as one of the brightest offensive minds in college football.

Through 12 games of the 2021 season, the Ragin' Cajuns have the 46th-ranked scoring offense (31.2) and are 63rd in total offense (406.6). Similar success is taking place on the defensive side of the ball as well, as they are currently ranked 13th in scoring defense (18.50) and 41st in total defense (349.7).

That well-rounded display of football dates back to the 2020 season as well. Napier's program ranked 29th in scoring offense (33.6) and 43rd in total offense (421.5). They also ranked 31st in scoring defense (22.0) and 33rd in total defense (355.4). Fourteen of their players were named to Sun Belt All-Conference teams as well.

Napier, a native of Chatsworth, Georgia who suited up at quarterback for Furman, is wrapping up his fourth season with Ragin' Cajuns. He also has notable stints as Clemson's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2009-10), Alabama's wide receivers coach (2013-16) and Arizona State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2007).

Some of the notable prospects Napier played a pivotal role in landing are wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy, offensive lineman Cam Robinson and quarterback Tahj Boyd. When scanning through that list, there is no doubt he has plenty of experience courting elite talent and that will only continue during his time in Alachua County.

During his time in Lafayette, Napier has manufactured and delivered four NFL Draft picks: Offensive guard Robert Hunt (2020 R2, P7), offensive guard Kevin Dotson (2020 R4, P29), running back Raymond Calais (2020 R7, P31) and running back Elijah Mitchell (2021 R6, P10). That does not include the players who earned undrafted free agent contracts as well.

Napier owns a career head coaching record of 39-12. He will be joined in Gainesville by his wife, Ali, and their four children.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.