GatorsTerritory - BREAKING: Brian Johnson leaving Gators for NFL

Florida Gators offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is leaving the University of Florida to become the quarterback's coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was first to report the news.

Johnson has played quarterback at Utah while Dan Mullen was offensive coordinator for the Utes. Johnson also got his coaching start at his alma mater before rejoining Mullen at Mississippi State. Johnson left the Bulldogs to become the offensive coordinator for Houston before rejoining Mullen at Florida where he became the quarterback's coach. Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2020 season.

Viewed as a rising star in the coaching ranks, Johnson interviewed for several college head coaching jobs this offseason. He will walk into a complicated quarterback room with the Eagles. Philadelphia has an embattled, highly paid starter in Carson Wentz and former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.