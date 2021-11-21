BREAKING: Dan Mullen is out as Florida Gators' Head Coach

After a disgraceful loss to Missouri on Saturday night, Dan Mullen is out as the University of Florida head coach. Mullen finished his four-year tenure with a record of 34-15. Gators Territory has confirmed the news.

At first, Mullen's tenure was promising. Mullen had infectious energy from the minute he stepped off the plane. That same vibe spread to the fanbase like wildfire. The Gators went 10-3 in 2018 and ended the year beating Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Florida continued to improve in 2019, going 11-2 with a win over Virginia in the Orange Bowl. Through two years, Mullen was 22-5, with losses to Kentucky, Georgia (twice), LSU and Missouri. Everything was looking better for the Gators, who finished 4-7 the year before Mullen arrived.

Once 2020 rolled around, the Gators had another chance to run the table against an all-SEC schedule. Instead, the Gators finished the year 8-4, after a three-game slide that began against LSU, one week before the SEC Championship against Alabama. The Florida defense was historically bad, yet defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was retained for 2021.

Since the LSU loss in 2020, Florida is 4-8, with wins over FAU, USF, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The losses came against LSU (20 & 21), Alabama (20 & 21), Oklahoma, Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina. Under Mullen, the Gators lost as a 10+ point favorite four times. The mighty Gators were 2-9 in their last 11 Power Five games under Mullen's regime.

After the 34-7 loss to Georgia, Mullen left through his Monday press conference and canceled media availability leading up to the South Carolina game. The Gamecocks beat the Gators 40-17 when Florida was a 19-point favorite, causing a firestorm across social media. Florida came out unprepared and got run out of Columbia. In response to the horrific loss, Florida cut ties with both DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy.

Then the very next week, Florida went toe to toe with the Samford Bulldogs, pulling out a 70-52 victory, allowing the most points by an FCS team on an FBS program. One week after the Samford debacle, Florida traveled to Missouri and lost in overtime, 24-23.

The Gators represented the East in last year's SEC Championship but fell to the Crimson Tide 52-46. 2020 was the first and only time that Mullen won the East at Florida.

The 5-6 Gators will play FSU to finish their 2021 season and open 2022 by hosting Utah.

Now, the focus shifts to the coaching search in Gainesville.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.