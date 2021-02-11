GatorsTerritory - Breaking down the best TE classes in 2021

Breaking down the best TE classes in 2021
The 2021 class is nearly a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we start breaking down the best classes at each position, continuing today with the tight ends.
*****
MORE: Top five QB classes | Top five RB classes | Top five WR classes | Five programs that improved the most in the team rankings | Five that regressed
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. OREGON
Two four-star tight ends for Mario Cristobal in Moliki Matavao and Terrance Ferguson makes for an amazing combination. They are both similar as well bringing length, hands and the ability to stretch the field.
*****
2. NEBRASKA
Thomas Fidone is the top tight end in the country and James Carnie shouldn’t be overlooked. Both are hard-nosed and athletic prospects who can hurt opposing defenses in different ways. Fidone is a potential home run hitter.
3. FLORIDA
The performance of Kyle Pitts in Gainesville will help attract tight ends to Florida and Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis are both well-rounded prospects. They don’t have Pitts’ natural athletic ability but both are elite pass catchers who don’t mind blocking.
*****
4. OLE MISS
Hudson Wolfe is an elite talent and a great flip for Lane Kiffin from Tennessee. The No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee will get plenty of opportunities to make plays as Kiffin’s offenses are always tight end friendly.
*****
5. USC
Michael Trigg could be awesome and Lake McRree is a good get from Texas. Trigg is an athletic pass catcher in the mold of the Pete Carroll era tight ends, while McRee is raw but has excellent athletic ability.
*****
NSD 2021: Mind of Mike | Winners and losers from NSD | Alabama wins recruiting title | Top 25 recruiters | NSD blog | Announcement Guide
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian | Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly | Alabama coach Nick Saban | Ohio State coach Ryan Day | Clemson coach Dabo Swinney | Oregon coach Mario Cristobal | Auburn's Bryan Harsin | South Carolina's Shane Beamer | Vanderbilt's Clark Lea | Kentucky's Mark Stoops | Iowa's Kirk Ferentz | Boston College's Jeff Hafley | Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz | UNC coach Mack Brown | Florida State coach Mike Norvell | Penn State coach James Franklin | USC coach Clay Helton | Arkansas coach Sam Pittman | Georgia coach Kirby Smart | Maryland coach Mike Locksley | Miami coach Manny Diaz
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****