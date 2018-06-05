As we continue our trek through the offseason position breakdown, we now move to the defensive side of the ball, with the defensive backs highlighting today's focus.

The Gators have had great success with defensive backs over the years and have been tagged as DBU, a title given to the school which produces the nation's best defensive backs. Although that is not set in stone, you can’t dispute the numbers. In 2015 alone, the Gators had six defensive backs drafted. Overall, the Gators have sent 13 defensive backs to the NFL since 2010, with nine going in the first three rounds.

Last season Florida brought in seven new faces in the defensive backfield. Among them were the Gators' best two corners on the roster in true freshmen Marco Wilson and C.J. Henderson. The combo combined for 56 tackles and 14 passes defended. Henderson also notched four interceptions, which tied for the most on the team.

Wilson and Henderson were one of the best corner combos in the country last season and return for their sophomore campaigns. Also returning: Shawn Davis, Jeawon Taylor, Brad Stewart, Brian Edwards, C.J. McWilliams, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Quincy Lenton.

Florida also brings in some new faces in freshmen Trey Dean III and David Reese. Dean enrolled early and was able to participate in spring practice.

Spring Recap

Florida's defensive backs had their growing pains throughout spring practice. New defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s system changes things up for the DBs. There are new calls, checks and schemes to learn, and they were getting their first taste of it in the spring.

"I thought we played decent the last scrimmage,” safeties coach Ron English said earlier this spring when he spoke to the media. “Better than I expected us to play because you're putting in a whole new system, there are a whole new set of demands, not only just in terms of effort, but I'm talking about execution, I'm talking about there's a lot more calls to make, a lot more checks to make, there a lot more. So I thought we played hard, some guys showed that they would play hard, we got our hands on some balls and most of the guys tackled decent."

Even with the growing pains, there were still standouts and good performances through spring practice. Wilson and Henderson were good as advertised, and Taylor was the best safety, although he wasn’t a full go due to injury. Garner-Johnson was all over the field making plays.

Outside of the main names, some younger, more inexperienced guys had some growing pains, but showed promise towards the end of spring. Davis struggled a bit with the system and playing with constant effort, but came on well towards the end of practice.

Incoming freshman Trey Dean III was better than expected for an early enrollee. Brad Stewart showed very good athleticism, and Quincy Lenton had great size and ball skills as well.

Group Strengths

Their biggest strength is their communication.

“These guys will talk and that's; honestly we had a couple guys last year that wouldn't say a word, so these guys will talk,’ English said. “They're young guys, and I try to tell them, do not, if you say the wrong thing, I don't care, but say something. So we're saying something."

Up to this point, they may not have the system completely down or work together as a unit, but they talk to each other. And that is one of the biggest assets a unit can possess.

They are also athletic and talented. Wilson, Henderson, Gardner-Johnson and Dean in particular, have great natural gifts. The unit also has great ball skills. They can really play the ball in the air. From safety to corner, there are guys who can challenge passes. Most notably, Wilson and Henderson, but Dean, Lenton, Edwards and Stewart can hold their own in coverage as well.

Weaknesses

Tackling has been one of the biggest points of concern throughout last season and through spring. Jeawon Taylor is a good tackler, Wilson is great for a corner, but outside of them, there is not a very good tackler through the unit. Garnder-Johnson most notably struggled last year with tackling. As a unit, that’s certainly an area they need to improve.

The group is also young and relatively inexperienced. Seven of the 11 defensive backs listed on the roster are true sophomores or younger. While talented, not many have seen an extended amount of playing time.

Outside of the main guys in Wilson, Henderson, Taylor and Gardner-Johnson, the backup DBs have only registered 26 tackles and one start combined.

Verdict

Overall, this is a good unit. I worry a bit about the lack of experience and depth, but this is a very talented group. Once they get the system down, they should be able to play faster and more freely.

As stated above, this unit communicates well, which will allow them to make adjustments right before plays happen. They have great ball skills and the entire group possesses great athleticism.

The DBU crown has rusted a bit as of late. If this group can get this system down and play as fast as we know they can, they will be very successful and can polish that crown.

