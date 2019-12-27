News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 11:15:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the Florida Gators' 2020 running back board

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Dan Mullen's staff is still on the hunt for a running back to represent UF's 2020 recruiting class, which currently checks in at No. 7 in the Rivals rankings.

The likes of Demarkcus Bowman, Jo'Quavious Marks and Jaylan Knighton are now officially signed to other schools, but a flurry of additional targets are waiting until February before finalizing their plans.

In fact, some of those prospects have already scheduled official visits to the Swamp for next month.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory breaks down Florida's top options at running back for February's National Signing Day.

** Not a premium subscriber of GT?

OFFER: Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}