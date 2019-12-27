Dan Mullen's staff is still on the hunt for a running back to represent UF's 2020 recruiting class, which currently checks in at No. 7 in the Rivals rankings.

The likes of Demarkcus Bowman, Jo'Quavious Marks and Jaylan Knighton are now officially signed to other schools, but a flurry of additional targets are waiting until February before finalizing their plans.

In fact, some of those prospects have already scheduled official visits to the Swamp for next month.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory breaks down Florida's top options at running back for February's National Signing Day.

** Not a premium subscriber of GT?

OFFER: Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!