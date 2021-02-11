GatorsTerritory - Breaking down the Gators 2021 depth chart: Tight End

Gators Territory is breaking down the Florida Gators depth chart heading into 2021 spring football camp. Today we turn our attention to the running backs. Florida used a rotation of three backs in 2020 who all return in 2021. The Gators also added a former five-star recruit in Demarckus Bowman through the transfer portal. Past Breakdowns: Quarterback Running back

Projected Spring depth chart

Fr.* — Arik Gilbert R-Jr.* — Kemore Gamble So.* — Keon Zipperer Fr.* — Jonathan Odom Fr. — Nick Elksnis

2020 Tight End Stats Player Catches Yards TD Arik Gilbert 35 368 2 Kemore Gamble 10 160 3 Keon Zipperer 11 145 2

Yesterday we put Demarckus Bowman near the bottom of the spring depth chart. That was based on the experience Florida has coming back in 2021, coupled with Bowman being new to the system. It wasn't a condemnation of Bowman, just a likley starting point for a new player learning a system behind guys that had been in it for a while. That's not the case today. Arik Gilbert isn't just another portal success for Florida, he's only a year removed from being the No. 9 overall player in the country and the best tight end in the country. Florida is trying to replace Kyle Pitts, which is a tall task. Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer filled in admirably during Pitts' absence due to injury in 2020 but they're not that same type of player. Gilbert can be what Pitts was and that's why we'll have him starting spring with every opportunity to win the job. The buzz around Gilbert from his teammates sounds a lot like a description of Pitts. He's a 6-5, 250-pound human that runs around like a receiver. He has big catch ability that the tight ends returning from 2020 simply don't have. He's a true difference-maker.



Gamble had the best year of his career in 2020. The redshirt junior played in all 12 games this season. He caught his first career touchdown in the Gators' win over Georgia and evolved as a blocking option for the Gators. Gamble played his best football in 2021 but has shown his limitations in the past. Can he continue to develop enough to become the starter?

Zipperer was a good compliment to Gamble and even though his statistics don't show how well he played in 2020. It was the next step in his development and a good start for sure. Zipperer's blocking was also a nice addition in 2020. The Gators' backup tight ends lacked consistency last season. Yes, they both put together multi-touchdown games while Pitts was out but neither ended the seaosn on a high note against LSU or Oklahoma.

"I was proud of those guys and I always, I want everybody to eat, I want everybody to score. So when they was scoring, I was at home cheering them on and I was calling them after the game and just kinda hyping them by it’s time you keep going, it’s time you keep going so the rest of the season it’s all three of us, me, Jon Odom, Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer.” — Kyle Pitts

Odom spent his first season on campus, not a bad year to essentially be auditing. Odom is the biggest of the Gators' tight ends and came to Florida as more of a blocker. He needed to improve his athleticism and route-running skills, which he's had some time to do, but needs to continue improving on. With the addition of Gilbert, it's likely Odom still has some ground to make up before he earns playing time.