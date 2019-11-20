Florida football found itself placed at No. 11 on the new College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday evening.

But what does this ranking mean for UF when it comes to bowl projections? With Florida out of the top ten are they still likely to get into a New Year's Six Bowl? We take a look:

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

First things first, this is the breakdown of the top 20 currently: 1. LSU, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Georgia, 5. Alabama, 6. Oregon, 7. Utah, 8. Penn State, 9. Oklahoma, 10. Minnesota, 11. Florida, 12, Wisconsin, 13. Michigan, 14. Baylor, 15. Auburn, 16. Notre Dame, 17. Iowa, 18. Memphis, 19. Cinci, 20. Boise State.

Teams situated in spots 11-16 are teams that all have chances at a New Year's Six Bowl. We need to take a look at the top ten schedule to really understand how this all will trickle down to Florida.

1. LSU needs one more win to clinch a SEC Championship game spot against No. 4 Georgia. They will face Arkansas this weekend and Texas A&M the following weekend.

2. Ohio State will have a top ten showdown against Penn State this weekend and then follows that up with a top 20 showdown against Michigan. The Buckeyes then will play for the Big Ten Championship, if they beat Penn State, against either No. 8 Minnesota or No. 14 Wisconsin.

3. Clemson has a bye week this week but will then end the season against in-state rival, South Carolina Thanksgiving weekend. One week later they will compete for the ACC Championship against Pitt, Virginia or Virginia Tech.

4. Georgia will host Texas A&M this weekend then travel to Atlanta to face Geof Collin's Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will then stay in Atlanta the following week and play either LSU or Alabama in the SEC title game.

5. Alabama will face Western Carolina this weekend and then travel to Auburn the following weekend for the Iron Bowl. The LSU Tigers would need to lose the next two games for the Crimson Tide to head to Atlanta.

6. Oregon will travel to Arizona State and then host Oregon State before they face off against Utah or USC in the Pac-12 Championship game.

7. Utah will travel to Arizona and then face Colorado.

8. Penn State is set to travel this week to face Ohio State and then it will face an easier last home game in Rutgers. If the Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes they should play in the Big Ten Championship game.

9. Oklahoma will host TCU and then travel to Oklahoma State. The Big 12 Championship game is expected to be between Oklahoma and No. 13 Baylor.

10. Minnesota will journey to Northwestern and then will play No. 14 Wisconsin - the winner of this matchup will head to the Big Ten Championship game if they both enter the game after securing wins this weekend.

So with all the above games set, what results are the Gators looking at for a New Year's Six bowl berth?

Well if there are no upsets in any of the remaining games and the higher-ranked teams win out, then the Gators should be playing for a New Year's Six Bowl. The top three teams will head to the playoffs, while the committee will decide if they will pick another SEC team in Alabama or the fourth team to make it, or if they decide to pick Pac-12 champion, Oregon.

If Alabama makes it into the playoff, Florida could land itself the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl, since both of these bowls are obligated to take a SEC team, but which SEC team will depend on how well Georgia plays in the SEC Championship game.

The Sugar Bowl will host the highest-ranked SEC team, so with both Georgia and Florida coming into the matchup at two-losses, the Bulldogs are expected to be picked for this bowl.

On the flip side, the Orange Bowl will pick the highest ranked team between the Big Ten, the SEC and Notre Dame to face off against the highest-ranked ACC team - in this case since Clemson (if everything holds) will head to the College Playoffs, the bowl will pick either the next ranked ACC team or their pick of ACC team. With Wake Forest losing big to the Tigers, I would imagine that decision would come between Virginia Tech or Virginia.

On the other side of the coin, the Fighting Irish are currently ranked No. 16 and will finish off the season against Boston College and Stanford; Minnesota and Penn State could very well have two losses by the end of the season with the schedule lined up able, which means Florida has an easier road to be chosen for this bowl.

However, those above scenarios are if two SEC teams make the playoffs. If Alabama does not make the playoffs then it will take the Sugar Bowl, and then the highest-ranked team between Georgia and Florida will head to the Orange Bowl.

So would Florida automatically head to Dallas, Texas to the Cotton Bowl? No, not exactly.

The Cotton Bowl is obligated to take the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion this year and that team will go up against the next highest-ranked team. This means Florida has to compete with the likes of Notre Dame, Utah, Minnesota, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma, Baylor, Auburn and Wisconsin.

However, if Alabama does not make the playoffs but Georgia beats LSU and takes a spot, Florida would be in a good position for the Orange Bowl, with Alabama taking the Sugar Bowl.

Confused yet?

Well what happens if the highest ranked teams don't win their respective games? Chaos, Bob. Chaos.

The Rose Bowl will pick up the highest ranked Big Ten team, which means if Ohio State is in the playoff, they would likely pick between Penn State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan - the teams Florida is competing with for a New Year's Six Bowl. But if the Buckeyes lose then this gets more interesting.

And if Oklahoma does not win out then the Gators could have a fight in their hands with Baylor for a New Year's Six bowl spot. These two teams will likely face in the Big 12 Championship game.



