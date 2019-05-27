News More News
BREAKING: Florida Gators make the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Zach Goodall • GatorsTerritory.com
The Florida Gators have earned a spot in the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament Field of 64.

Florida (33-24) will play in the Lubbock Regional against Dallas Baptist (41-18) as a 3 seed. Eighth national seed Texas Tech (39-17) and Army (35-24) fill out the rest of the regional.

The Gators will take on Dallas-Baptist on Friday at 8 P.M. eastern time.

Florida is making their 12th straight tournament appearance. This is Dallas-Baptist's eighth regional appearance in the last nine seasons.

Despite a less than stellar SEC record of 13-17, Florida fought their way in with a 26-11 home record, a late season sweep vs. Missouri - one first four out - and a well-fought loss against 2nd seed in the Morgantown regional, Texas A&M, in the SEC Tournament.

Florida also swept projected 3rd seed in the Athens regional, Florida State, and went 2-1 against projected 2nd seed in the Starkeville regional, Miami, earlier in the season.

