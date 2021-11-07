BREAKING: John Hevesy is out as Florida's offensive line coach

John Hevesy is no longer the offensive line coach at the University of Florida, multiple sources tell Gators Territory. He previously served as the co-offensive coordinator and run-game coordinator.

Hevesy, who returned to Gainesville in 2018 for his second stint with the Gators, has been working alongside Dan Mullen for 20 seasons. Hevesy and Mullen first worked together at Bowling Green under Urban Meyer in 2001. They worked together on Urban Meyer's staff during the early 2000s and then Hevesy followed Mullen to Starkville in 2009 when Mullen was hired as Mississippi State's head coach.

A graduate of Maine who played offensive tackle, Hevesy has also coached at Utah, Bowling Green, Syracuse, and Brown. He has done a fairly good job of developing talent, but much of the criticism had to do with his ability as a recruiter.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.