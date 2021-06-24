Breaking: Local DB Jamarrien Burt commits to the Gators

Dan Mullen's staff reeled in their 10th commitment of the 2022 class on Thursday afternoon, as Ocala (Fla.) Forrest prospect Jamarrien Burt made his decision after recently camping in front of the staff in Gainesville. He announced the news on Twitter moments ago.

In addition to Florida, Burt possesses offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Penn State, Arkansas, Indiana and Nebraska among others.

"My family, they've always been Florida fans," Burt told Gators Territory when asked about his commitment.

"When I went up to Florida, they were really genuine and they showed me that they cared and actually wanted me up there. I'm pretty excited. I still got a whole other year, so it's just motivation."

Although he is ranked as a wide receiver on Rivals, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Burt is being recruited to play defensive back for the Gators. Burt was initially offered in 2019 but recently camped in front of cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar to solidify his offer from the SEC program. He then returned for an unofficial visit just days later.

"We went up to UF last week on Monday or Tuesday, and after the 7-on-7, they told me they liked how I played on defense, not just on offense, and then I met with all the defensive coaches because I already kind of had the offer from Florida," Burt said.

"After that, they said they wanted me back up there. I went back up there on that Thursday of last week, met with all the coaches and talked to the head man. I could tell he was really genuine and what he was telling me was just for me, not just telling me because he wanted me up there."

During the 2020 season, Burt racked up 26 tackles and one interception, while reeling in 24 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He is currently a three-star prospect on the network.

"I think my strong suit is man coverage. I can do anything," Burt said. "I've been playing receiver for a long time, so I know the in and outs of what a receiver is going to try to do."

With the addition of Burt, the Gators now hold commitments from two defensive backs. Rivals100 prospect and Lone Star State native, Julian Humphrey, is the additional cornerback in the class.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.