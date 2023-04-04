BREAKING NEWS: Gators Land Prime Time Quarterback

Head Coach Billy Napier is at it again, Gator Nation, moments ago, landing a verbal commitment from one of the top players in America regardless of position or classification, and his name is Austin Simmons.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound four-star quarterback checks in from Pahokee (FL).

Simmons is closing in on 30 scholarship offers, including programs such as Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, to name a few.

This is a massive pickup for Coach Napier and the Florida Gators.

National Ranking No 42

State Ranking No 6

Position Ranking No 3

The left-handed signal caller is a fantastic pitcher, throwing 94 mph from the left side.