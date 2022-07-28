BREAKING NEWS: Sunshine State Standout Announces for the Gators
BREAKING NEWS: GATORS LAND ANOTHERMoments ago, Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators landed another verbal commitment for the class of 2023 when 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback Jakeem Jacks...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news