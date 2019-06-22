After being teamed up with Penn State for roughly six months, Rivals250 linebacker Derek Wingo says he is no longer slated to play in the Big Ten with plans to stay put in the Sunshine State instead.

Wingo, who attends powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, has now joined forces with the Florida Gators after flipping his commitment on Saturday evening.

Dan Mullen's staff has been heavily pursuing Wingo over the past year, with the four-star prospect being labeled as a possible flip candidate in several GatorsTerritory articles.

During his time as a Nittany Lion, Wingo had been fairly well-reserved when discussing additional schools, but actually made the trek up to Gainesville twice in 2019.

"There's something I like about staying home to represent your state in the nice weather and having a chance for your family to make it to every home game," Wingo told Rivals' Rob Cassidy.