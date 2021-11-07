BREAKING: Todd Grantham out as Florida defensive coordinator

Todd Grantham won't return as the Florida Gators defensive coordinator, multiple sources tell Gators Territory. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Grantham's contract was extended in 2019 after he interviewed with the Cincinnati Bengals after they hired Zac Taylor following the 2018 season. Grantham's extension made him the highest-paid assistant coach in Florida history with annual compensation in the $1.8 million dollar range.

Grantham has been Dan Mullen's defensive coordinator since the 2017 season when he was hired to replace Manny Diaz after Diaz went on to take the head coaching job at Temple and then Miami.

Florida's defense was historically bad in 2020. Florida allowed 30.8 points per game in 2020 — the most any Florida defense had surrendered since 1917 — and is currently allowing 24.7 points per game this season. The Gators' defense has struggled during a three-game losing streak. Florida has allowed 798 rushing yards in their last three games. South Carolina scored more points Saturday than any other Gamecock team had in the series history. South Carolina finished with a season-high 459 yards of total offense, the most Florida has allowed this season.

