Brenton Cox expected back for fall camp

It started with an Instagram post of himself in a hospital then progressed to reporters seeing Brenton Cox Jr. in a walking boot during one of Florida's recruiting camps. A report from a Georgia site claimed they had sources telling them Cox would miss a portion of the season — something Cox himself shutdown.

On Thursday, Dan Mullen provided an update on Cox.

"We expect him to be back," Mullen said when asked about what kind of availability Cox would have during camp. "I don’t know if we’re going to let him go 100-percent right on day one, but he’s going to be out there practicing right away and building him up. Right now with the time he’s missed, building him up, getting him back ready to being 100-percent, in not just the foot injury but his training and conditioning and all that stuff. You know I expect big things out of him because I thought he had a really solid year last year."

Cox transferred to Florida from Georgia and had to sit out the 2019 season but made up for lost time in 2020. He started all 12 games accounted for 41 tackles (21 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks, and led the team with 18 quarterback hurries. Heading into his redshirt junior season, Cox has the chance to turn himself into a high draft pick with another solid campaign.

While he's a player that will have NFL teams looking closely, Mullen was more impressed with the 2019 season, when Cox was forced to the sideline due to transfer rules.

"I have tremendous respect for Brenton because you look at a guy, highly profiled recruiting guy, people had all kinds of questions about him. He’s come in here and I think been SEC Academic Honor Roll since the day he stepped on campus," Mullen said. " (He) Handles his business at an extremely high level in the locker room, in the classroom, and on the practice field. I mean the effort and what he was able to do the year he knew he couldn’t play, to come out every day, work, get better, be a team guy, give the team a good look and excel in the classroom, I think shows a lot of the character and the type of person that he is and really why he fits being a Florida Gator.”