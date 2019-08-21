GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The questions keep coming for the Florida offensive line, however, the group is confident they are ready to go for the opener against Miami.

"We are just clicking up front," said offensive lineman Brett Heggie.

"All the confidence in the world," said offenisve line coach John Hevesy. "They've got to go play and they've got to go play hard."

The offensive line made an effort to work out as a unit this offseason, but it also does not hurt going up against some talented defensive linemen in practice.

"It’s like everyday you come out here and your’e going up against really good guys, really great guys, that come out here and work every single day," said center Nick Buchanan. "Every day I feel like I need to bring it, because if I don’t bring it, I’m going to come out here and get embarrassed in front of the whole team. I think they feel the same way."

This competition has certainly helped the younger linemen develop. Florida currently has two freshmen on their two-deep. On the depth chart released on Monday, the Gators listed both Ethan White and Michael Tarquin on the second team offensive line.

According to Buchanan, these young linemen coming in, from redshirt freshman Richard Gouraige to true freshmen, White and Tarquin, have all made "tremendous strides."

"The guys in the meeting room answering questions left and right," explained Buchanan. "They understand the game plan. They understand our offense versus our defense in camp and then during Miami camp they are transferring that over and applying to Miami’s defense and how they play. I got to shout our a kudos to them because those are some smart guys when it comes to that side."

"There’s six, seven, eight I think could go in there and play that I feel comfortable with," Hevesy told reporters on Tuesday. "All those twos have really stepped up. Now it’s just a matter of seeing the first five play and go play.”

White is one of the young men to earn a lot of praise the past few months. Through hard work and determination, the true freshman lost about 60 pounds since his arrival in Gainesville in January. However, what gets lost in those headlines, is how much he has developed as a lineman.

"Ethan White is probably one of the smartest guys that we have," stated Buchanan. "You tell him one thing once and he’s got it. Which is a testament to his mindset, not only on the field but off the field, with his body. Every day he comes out here with a mindset and is ready to work, like I said it’s all about reps. He’s learning, he’s working, he’s getting better every single day, so shout out to him."

On Monday, Florida defensive tackle Kyree Campbell told reporters that Richard Gouraige was the lineman that has impressed him the most.

Heggie and Buchanan both agreed.

"He works hard and he takes everything super serious - thats the one thing that I do like," said Heggie. "He is all business when he is inside the building. Thats the biggest thing with him, and keep getting better every day...He is just one of those guys that is going to be a big name for us soon or in the future because of how hard he works."

"He is so naturally aggressive," added Buchanan. "I mean he goes hard and plays up until the whistle, real definition of relentless effort. And now that he has gotten reps, reps, reps, thats what college football is all about. He comes out here and gets more reps, he gets the mental side of things and he applies it with that aggression, and he is progressing every single day. He is getting better, making great strides."

Campbell cited Gouraige's aggressiveness as a reason why the redshirt freshman has stood out, Heggie has a different opinion.

"I would say technically. His fundamentals [are better]," Heggie said when asked about what changed with Gouraige. "Just focusing on the fundamentals and not over thinking things because if you are overthinking things you will be paralyzed out there."

This is great news for Florida.

The offensive line is coming into the season with several question marks surrounding it - especially concerning the younger linemen. However, the coaches and players are happy with the development and progress those players have made.

"We are never going to be comfortable with ourselves. We come out here everyday and we strive to get better," said Buchanan. "We work on the little things and technique, the fundamentals, thats all we can do.

"When we get to game day we trust the work that we put in. We are not going to win the game on Saturday, we started winning this game way back in January when we started the offseason conditioning, so thats what it is all about. So it’s not about being comfortable going into game week, it’s about going into game week and feeling comfortable with all the work you have done up to this point and trusting that when you get out there that your technique wills how. At that point it’s the show and it’s time to play some football."