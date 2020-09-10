Brewster describes Pitts as physical, raves about TE group
New to GatorsTerritory.com? Get 50% off your first year as an annual subscriber! Promo Code: 50UFSave
In his first two years at Florida, Kyle Pitts has been described as a wide receiver playing tight end.
Not so fast, says new position coach Tim Brewster.
Athletic, rangy and versatile are adjectives associated with Pitts. Something else comes to mind for Brewster.
“I think if I had one adjective to describe Kyle Pitts right now, this is a tough guy, man,” he said. “He’s a tough-minded guy, a physical guy,”
Brewster found out on their first day at practice. He had heard all about Pitts’ receiver-like skill set, but was interested in seeing something else. Is he a “true three-down tight end” who can block?
“I wanted to check his whole card right out of the gate. I wanted to see when he put his hand in the dirt and run off the football and butt somebody in the mouth,” Brewster said. “That’s the thing that really to be honest with you, that has got me so excited about Kyle Pitts is how physical he is.
“There’s nothing that this guy can’t do now. I’m going to tell you what: there’s talk about him being a big wide receiver, this and that. I’m going to tell you, this guy is a complete guy. He’s had an amazing training camp. Each day he’s working his tail off.”
Brewster called Pitts a true student of the game who has embraced his teaching methods as a first-year coach on the staff. He replaces Larry Scott, who is now the head coach at Howard.
Brewster wishes the pandemic wasn’t preventing him from spending more time with his position group, but he has enjoyed his meetings with them and credits Pitts for leading by example.
“I tell Jonathan Odom to stand back and watch every single movement, mannerism, everything Kyle Pitts does, I told him to emulate. You just do what he does,” Brewster said. “He meets with the other tight ends during off times. He’s being a team leader. I'm just so impressed with all facets of this kid, I just think he's poised to have an amazing year.
“Kyle’s got a goal of being the best tight end in the country this season. With his work ethic and the blessing that he has as an athlete and a player, he’s got a great opportunity to achieve that.”
But it won’t be a one-man show at tight end. Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer will also be featured in Florida’s offense this season, such as shovel passes for Zipperer.
With Pitts sitting out both scrimmages in fall camp, UF coach Dan Mullen said both Gamble and Zipperer did “a really good job” in his absence and Odom even made some plays Monday.
“This offense is a dream come true for tight ends. We can play with two tight ends. We can play with three tight ends,” Brewster said. “Absolutely Keon Zipperer is going to have a role in this offense and he's going to grow and develop as a player this season.
“I’ve been thrilled to death with Kemore Gamble. Kemore Gamble has come leaps and bounds. Keon Zipperer’s done a really nice job. Jonathan Odom, my true freshman, OK, he’s coming off of a surgery. But I’m going to tell you what: this young guy’s going to be a heck of a player. … I’d be hard-pressed to think that there’s a much better tight end room somewhere in the country than what I’ve got here at the University of Florida.”
That’s not the only reason Brewster chose to leave Mack Brown, whom he spent 14 years with at North Carolina and Texas, for the opening in Gainesville. It was an opportunity to reunite with Mullen, the first coach who hired him after his firing at Minnesota in 2010.
“I think it all starts with my admiration for Dan Mullen,” Brewster said of his decision to join UF’s staff. “I was with him in 2012 at Mississippi State, and I just admire the guy. I admire how he coaches, I admire his work ethic, I admire his aptitude for the game of football.
“I think he's a special guy in our profession, I really do. … I was very fortunate when Dan decided to call me and ask me whether or not I'd be interested in coming to the University of Florida and coaching his tight ends, and it didn't take me long to say yes.”
Brewster said he’s always had “a little bit of thing” for UF from his time spent at Florida State. He added that it wasn’t awkward switching sides of the rivalry.
“It was the same thing when I was at the University of Texas and then I ended up at Texas A&M. My Longhorn friends were wondering what you were doing. But there's a business piece to the job and I loved the people every place I've been,” Brewster said.
“I told Scott Stricklin I’m going to stay as long as Dan will have me. I’d like to stay at the University of Florida for a good stretch and win some national championships and truly be part of something special here.”