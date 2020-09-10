New to GatorsTerritory.com? Get 50% off your first year as an annual subscriber! Promo Code: 50UFSave

In his first two years at Florida, Kyle Pitts has been described as a wide receiver playing tight end.

Not so fast, says new position coach Tim Brewster.

Athletic, rangy and versatile are adjectives associated with Pitts. Something else comes to mind for Brewster.

“I think if I had one adjective to describe Kyle Pitts right now, this is a tough guy, man,” he said. “He’s a tough-minded guy, a physical guy,”

Brewster found out on their first day at practice. He had heard all about Pitts’ receiver-like skill set, but was interested in seeing something else. Is he a “true three-down tight end” who can block?

“I wanted to check his whole card right out of the gate. I wanted to see when he put his hand in the dirt and run off the football and butt somebody in the mouth,” Brewster said. “That’s the thing that really to be honest with you, that has got me so excited about Kyle Pitts is how physical he is.

“There’s nothing that this guy can’t do now. I’m going to tell you what: there’s talk about him being a big wide receiver, this and that. I’m going to tell you, this guy is a complete guy. He’s had an amazing training camp. Each day he’s working his tail off.”

Brewster called Pitts a true student of the game who has embraced his teaching methods as a first-year coach on the staff. He replaces Larry Scott, who is now the head coach at Howard.

Brewster wishes the pandemic wasn’t preventing him from spending more time with his position group, but he has enjoyed his meetings with them and credits Pitts for leading by example.

“I tell Jonathan Odom to stand back and watch every single movement, mannerism, everything Kyle Pitts does, I told him to emulate. You just do what he does,” Brewster said. “He meets with the other tight ends during off times. He’s being a team leader. I'm just so impressed with all facets of this kid, I just think he's poised to have an amazing year.

“Kyle’s got a goal of being the best tight end in the country this season. With his work ethic and the blessing that he has as an athlete and a player, he’s got a great opportunity to achieve that.”