GatorsTerritory - Brian Johnson happy in Gainesville and Gators are happy to have him for now

On the first week of December in 2008, Dan Mullen secretly got away from the Florida Gators as they were preparing for a National Championship and interviewed for the head coaching job at Mississippi State. Last week, Mullen’s offensive coordinator did the same.

Luckily for Mullen, the Gators, and Gator Nation, Brian Johnson is remaining with the team.

The 33-year old was elevated from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator prior to the 2020 season. He replaced Billy Gonzales and John Hevesy, who have served as co-offensive coordinators to Mullen since 2009. The move should have been a signal to Florida fans that Johnson won’t be long for Gainesville.

He was nominated for the Broyles Award on Tuesday, given to the best assistant coach in the nation, and is quickly becoming a hot name to become a head coach in the not so distant future. Mullen recognized that, and elevated Johnson’s role, firstly, because he deserved it, but also because it would be the springboard Johnson needed to take the next step in his career. Not many quarterbacks coaches, even at a school like Florida, will get head coaching jobs. However, an offensive coordinator running one of the nation’s best offenses will keep his agent’s phone buzzing. That should tell you just what Mullen thinks of Johnson as a coach and as a person. It’s a lot to take on for someone who has only been coaching for ten years.

It may be his first season as offensive coordinator but Johnson and the Gators are putting together a prolific season. The Gators 378 points are the sixth-highest total though the first nine games in program history. The Gators’ 42.0 points per game this season rank 10th nationally and second in the SEC. Their scoring average currently ranks seventh on the program’s single-season record list. Johnson is also mentoring a Heisman Trophy candidate in Kyle Trask, who is breaking school records on a weekly basis.

His quarterback, gave him a ringing endorsement this week.

“I think he'll definitely be a great head coach when his time comes,” Kyle Trask said. “You know he's a natural leader and knows how to score points and he's played in big games. You know he's played against I think Alabama when he was at Utah, he's played in big games in college and has proved that he can be a great coach at the highest level in college, so I think he would make a great head coach.”

His on-field accolades are what will get him a call and get him in the door but, according to those around him, it’s Johnson the person that will eventually earn him a head coaching job.