ATLANTA, Ga.-- Seven months after announcing the apparel deal with the Jordan Brand, the Gators unveiled the new uniforms.

“I was extremely happy, because it’s Jordan. And especially when I found out we were going to be one of the few schools to represent the Jordan brand,” UF senior defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson. “You know, growing up, I didn’t always have a pair of Jordan’s, you know? And look at me now, I’m sponsored by them, the University of Florida is sponsored by Jordan. So I’m excited, this team is excited, and we’re just ready to put it on in The Swamp and see if we can jump like him.”

“I wasn't much of a shoe guy, only because I was wearing a size 16 for the longest time, but for everybody else, that's a big deal for them,” Florida offensive lineman Martez Ivey added. “They love Jordan. They love the brand. I mean, it gives you swag. You look good, you feel good, you play good.”

The Gators showed off the new-look uniforms during a rally on Tuesday night in Atlanta in conjunction with SEC Media Days. Florida is the first SEC program to make a deal with the Jordan program and the deal not only deals with football, but also both the men's and women's basketball teams.

Plenty of fans attended the event where Dan Mullen rallied the crowd. A crowd that included former Gator and currently Atlanta Falcoln defensive back, Brian Poole.

"It's special man," said Poole. "It means so much for us growing up, just the name Jordan, so to be able to suit up with it, it means a lot to us. I like them a lot. I obviously would love to be able to play with them at least one time."

Poole shared his excitement about the new Florida gear but also about the direction of the program under Mullen.

"I'm excited about them. I am definitely excited at the direction of the program is going in,"

Gators Territory attended the event and the video above contains a first look at the uniforms.