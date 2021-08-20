Brice Sensabaugh narrows list to just four schools

Brice Sensabaugh has been a rapid rise in the past two months since being one of the breakout stars at the GHSA team camp in Georgia during the first live period. He received scholarship offers from high-major programs all over the country before recently cutting down his list to eight schools.

At the last cut, the soon-to-be four-star prospect kept Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Virginia in the mix.

This afternoon, the Florida native decided to chop his last in half. Only Alabama, Florida and Georgia Tech remain from Sensabaugh’s previous list with Ohio State cutting in line to claim the last spot in his final four.

His first official visit will be with Georgia Tech on August 26th followed by Alabama on September 9th. He’s working to set up a weekend to spend at Ohio State. Florida hosted him on an unofficial visit earlier this summer and could also get him back on campus before a decision is made.





IN HIS WORDS:





On Alabama:

“I really like the way play fast and they let you rock out. Coach [Nate] Oats lets you play your game and gives you a lot of freedom. The staff there is obviously really cool and the culture they have is great. There isn’t really much to do there, so the culture they have is really cool.”





On Florida:

“I like them because it’s close to home. I’m in consistent communication with them and I know they have a need for me. I’m able to talk to a lot of people who have went there and liked it because I’m so close. I’ve heard nothing but good things and they have a great culture. I like that it’s my home state school.”





On Georgia Tech:

“I like Georgia Tech because they jumped out on me early. Coach [Josh] Pastner is a super positive guy. He’s talked with me on the phone and on zoom plenty of times and expressed how much they need me and how they would use me. Being the school they are with the resources and education they provide, they have a lot of technology that can help me thrive. They are on the rise and they had a great year last year. It seems like the coaching staff is really cool.





On Ohio State:

“They liked me and Bruce [Thornton] and how we play together. I’m actually from Ohio. They have a top recruiting class already with Bruce going there. I was on a zoom with them for like two hours the other night and learned a lot about them.”