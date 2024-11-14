Broadcast Information: LSU @ Florida - Everything you need to Know
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators back at home for a contest against the No. 21 LSU Tigers for Saluting Those Who Serve presented by VyStar Credit Union. Kickoff for the game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 16.
With the second to last home contest on the horizon, fans not able to attend can tune into Saturday's action in several ways, all listed below.
TV
ABC
Streaming
ABC
Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Reporter: Taylor McGregor
Radio
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 12:30 p.m.
SiriusXM 137 or 190 | SiriusXM App
Home Radio Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey
Live Audio
ESPN Gainesville - WRUF| The Varsity Network
TV Replays
Tues. 11/19 - 2:00 a.m. ET - SEC Network
Tues. 11/19 - 10:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
*All Times Eastern
UF RELEASE