Broadcast Information: LSU @ Florida - Everything you need to Know





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators back at home for a contest against the No. 21 LSU Tigers for Saluting Those Who Serve presented by VyStar Credit Union. Kickoff for the game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 16.





With the second to last home contest on the horizon, fans not able to attend can tune into Saturday's action in several ways, all listed below.





TV

ABC





Streaming

ABC





Broadcast Talent

Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch

Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek

Reporter: Taylor McGregor









Radio

Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 12:30 p.m.

SiriusXM 137 or 190 | SiriusXM App









Home Radio Broadcast Talent

Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Reporter: Tate Casey









Live Audio

ESPN Gainesville - WRUF| The Varsity Network









TV Replays

Tues. 11/19 - 2:00 a.m. ET - SEC Network

Tues. 11/19 - 10:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network





*All Times Eastern

UF RELEASE