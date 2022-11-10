Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday November 12th for the final home game of the season. Saturday is Senior Day for the Florida Football team where graduating players will be honored before the kickoff. It also serves as the 2022 Saluting Those Who Serve game presented by Vystar Credit Union.





Florida's full game day information can be found here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_gameday_football_.aspx>. Florida Gators tickets are now going mobile - learn how to access your tickets here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2020/9/3/mobile-ticketing.aspx>.





For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action.





TV SEC Network Streaming SEC Network<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/4dc4f7f2-c7b9-4e11-8d4f-492935e4ba96>





Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Taylor Zarzour Analyst: Matt Stinchcomb Reporter: Alyssa Lang





Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD (Station List<http://www.floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/11/_radio_affiliates_.aspx>) Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 1:00 p.m. Sirius XM Ch. 133 or 192 | SiriusXM App. Ch. 963





Home Radio Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley Analyst: Shane Matthews Reporter: Tate Casey Live Audio ESPN Gainesville -- WRUF<http://www.wruf.com/listen-live/> | The Varsity Network<https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink>





TV Replays Mon. 11/14 - 1 a.m. - SEC Network<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/2b71dc2f-d325-4370-a74d-97cae79fd729> Mon. 11/14 - 11 a.m. SEC Network<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/4731252b-de51-44ad-a6f5-911397f70adc>





*All Times Eastern Follow on Social Media:





In addition to all the broadcast information, fans are encouraged to follow along during the game on social media.





Twitter @GatorsFB<https://twitter.com/GatorsFB> - Graphics, Photos, Highlights & Information @GatorsScott<https://twitter.com/gatorsscott> - News, Analysis & Play-by-Play Updates @GatorsChris<https://twitter.com/gatorschris> - News, Analysis & Play-by-Play Updates @FloridaGators<https://twitter.com/floridagators> - Shared & Original Content and Fan Information





Facebook Facebook.com/GatorsFB<https://www.facebook.com/GatorsFB/> - Highlights, Graphics, Interviews, News & Information





Instagram @GatorsFB<https://www.instagram.com/GatorsFB/> - Photos & Highlights **Check out the @GatorsFB Instagram Story throughout the entire weekend





