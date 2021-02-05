GatorsTerritory - Broward County LHP Erik Blair teams up with the Florida Gators

Kevin O’Sullivan and the Gators have added another prospect to their 2022 recruiting class. Left-handed pitcher out of Calvary Christian Academy, Erik Blair, announced late Thursday night that he verbally committed to the University of Florida.

Blair is the 13th commit in the Gators' 2022 recruiting class. With Blair's commitment, Florida moved up one spot into fourth place in Perfect Game’s 2022 recruiting class rankings, surpassing Virginia. Florida’s class has seven pitcher commits out of their 13 commits, and three of the pitchers are left-handers.

During the last summer circuit, Blair was outstanding while pitching for the Cannons Baseball Academy 2022 team.

Blair threw 36 innings without allowing an earned run, giving him a perfect 0.00 ERA. He also struck out 50 batters and had a 0.86 WHIP. Due to his outstanding performances, Blair was constantly recognized as one of the top pitchers by being listed in the All-Tournament team six times.

Blair is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound southpaw pitcher who is considered a rising star in his class. On Perfect Game, Blair is the nation's 500th-ranked prospect and the 141st-ranked left-handed pitcher. He’s also the 176th-ranked prospect and 17th-ranked left-handed pitcher in Florida.

Blair’s fastball sits in the mid-80s and was recently clocked at 88 mph while pitching for his high school team. He also throws a good changeup that misses a lot of bats and is developing a breaking ball. Blair throws from a lower arm slot than usual, which creates some arm side movement and makes him very difficult against left-handed hitters.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.