When Taven Bryan committed to the University of Florida in 2013 out of Casper, Wyoming, he was a relatively unknown three-star offensive lineman with just 10 Division 1 scholarship offers. Bryan was 6-foot-4, 250-pounds and enjoyed days of exploring the mountainous landscapes of Natrona County much more than sitting on the couch watching football.



“I didn’t really grow up following any teams,” Bryan said at Florida’s Pro Day on Wednesday morning. “I was kind of an outdoors kid, just kind of fishing, hunting, you know, never really did much. Ended up not really watching a lot of football as a kid.”

Fast forward to 2018 and Bryan is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft. He’s added over 40 pounds to his frame since he came to Gainesville and decided to forgo his senior season at the University of Florida to pursue his passion of becoming an NFL defensive lineman. Bryan was invited to the NFL combine and performed spectacularly in front of coaches, scouts, General Managers and various player personnel. He ran a 4.98 40-yard dash, bench pressed 225 pounds a total of 30 times, the sixth-most of any defensive lineman at the 2018 NFL combine, and had the second-fastest 3-cone drill (7.12 seconds) of any defensive lineman at the event.

Bryan, who is currently projected as a first-round pick, believes that his technique has improved greatly since he first got to Gainesville and that he deserves to be one of the first 32 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“It’d suck if I didn’t [get picked in the first round],” Bryan said. “It would mean a lot [to be first round pick]. You always want to be better so you want to be the first pick, but sometimes that’s not realistic. You always wonder how you could do a little bit better, improve a little better.”

Improvement is a simple, but fitting description of Bryan’s time at the University of Florida. The Casper, Wyoming kid redshirted during his first year with the Gators before playing at least 9 games each season in his redshirt freshman, sophomore and junior seasons at UF. Bryan recorded 9 tackles during his freshman year and 16 tackles during his sophomore year before going on an absolute tear in what would be his final season as a Gator. As a junior, Bryan posted career-highs in tackles (37), TFL (6) and sacks (4) as a full-time 4-3 defensive tackle. His film review, according to numerous scouts, has drawn comparisons to NFL All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt.

“Tape is really what matters, honestly ,and I feel like I have very exceptional tape,” Bryan said. “Especially for a 4-3 defense, that’s what we played [while I was at UF].”

While quiet and polite on the sidelines, Bryan plays with vigor and determination on the field. His work ethic has been highly touted by Florida coaching staff and draft analysts alike. Bryan’s dad, Brandy, is a former Navy SEAL and current firefighter back in Casper. Bryan said he looks up to his dad more than anyone, and for good reason.

“I just think he brings kind of a hardcore attitude type of thing,” Bryan said. “He never let me slack off, get away with things [when I was growing up].”

The most watched portion of Wednesday morning’s Pro Day was Bryan’s one-on-one session with Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli. Bryan showed an explosive side, coming off the line quickly, while demolishing practice dummies with the same aggression. After Pro Day ended, Bryan said Marinelli told him that he “did a really good job and said he’s really excited to come see me later.”

“It was good, really good [working with Marinelli], Bryan said. “Really exciting, really liked the stuff he did. You know still some of it I could work on a little bit more. I feel like I could’ve done a little bit better on some of the drills, but just practicing what they do [is important].”

Looking back at his time at Florida, Bryan said he’s really excited to watch the Gators play next season and that he’s going to really miss his teammates. Most of all, Bryan said he wished he could’ve participated in Nick Savage’s new strength and conditioning program, something he said would’ve made him bigger, faster and stronger during his time at UF.

“The guys now on the team at Florida, they’re pretty ‘yolked’,” Bryan said. “That’s some next level stuff. I was wondering what they put in the water here, but, they all look really good…[Nick] Savage is an unreal weight coach. I just want to say that, just how he changes their bodies. We looked like the Pillsbury Dough Boys and now they’re like ‘swole’. Go look at them, they’re huge. He’s very similar to the style I like to lift.”