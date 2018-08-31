GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The quarterback position is not the only one that will be scrutinized on Saturday. The Florida offensive lone has received its fair share of criticisms the last few seasons, and all eyes will be on the men in the trenches as the Gators open up their 2018 campaign.

According to to Florida head coach Dan Mullen, the center competition was one of the fiercest on the team. In a three-man battle,Nick Buchanan has won the right to the first snap against Charleston Southern.

“I think he has taken great ownership in the position and the leadership role of the communication factor that they need to do," said Hevesy. "I think he is one that probably that has done the best out of them but they all have their positive and negatives. We are just going to keep the competition every day.”

Although Buchanan has won the position over TJ McCoy and Nick Villano for game one, Hevesy says that each player will continue to be evaluated as the season goes.

“They all have their positives and they each have the things they have to work on," Hevesy explained. "How we do in that position is going to make or break us because that’s the center of everything that we do. They control everything and where we go so that has to be the dominating position.”

Depth is very important with any offensive line. In the middle of fall camp, Mullen asked for more from his 2s and 3s in the trenches.

"The 2s are getting there," said Hevesy. "It's like I tell them every year, you're one shoe lace to getting in the game. You have to prepare like you're a one and be ready to go when your number is called.”



The increased tempo is one reason why the 2s and the 3s did struggle early. However, it's a work in progress.

“It's getting there. It is still something that we need to keep going, working on," said Hevesy. "Not just the tempo, getting up and getting down, where their eyes need to be and what to see faster and what they need to process the information faster. Get down, take a look around then go down again and then snap the ball and then once again you got to learn to process the information a lot faster.”

















