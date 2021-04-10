GatorsTerritory - Bullpen crumbles, Gators remain winless on road in SEC

A disastrous sixth inning sunk the Florida Gators, who remain winless on the road in conference play this season. Florida gave up five runs on four walks and three hits to lose the lead and eventually the game, and series in Knoxville.

Kevin O'Sullivan looked to stretch Franco Alemán out one more inning, as the junior college transfer was cruising through five innings allowing just one hit and no runs, but Alemán walked the first two batters he faced, which led O'Sullivan to call on Jack Leftwich. The fourth-year junior who was replaced in the starting rotation a week ago was a wreck in relief. Leftwich inherited the two runners and proceeded to throw eight consecutive balls in to push in a run before getting yanked from the game. SEC Network cameras caught Leftwich throwing his glove into the helmet rack before leaving the dugout altogether after the outing.

He was replaced by Trey Van Der Weide. The lefty got a double play, which tied the game but then gave up two RBI singles and an RBI double to give Tennessee the 5-4 lead, which would hold.

The Gators (20-11, 5-6 SEC) got a strong start from Alemán. The junior college transfer, making just his second start of the season, gave up a single and a walk to start the game but retired the side on a strikeout and double play. Alemán wouldn't allow another hit the rest of his outing.

"I thought the first five innings was about as good as it has been all year long," O'Sullivan said after the game. "I thought the dugout was good,. Franco was good. We were really aggressive at the plate and had some good swings, and put some good at bats together."

Florida did have good at bats early and got on the board in the fourth inning.

Sterlin Thompson hit a moon shot home run with one out to give Florida a 1-0 advantage. Jud Fabian followed with a single, Jordan Butler doubled, and Josh Rivera walked to load the bases with just one out. Freshman Jordan Carrion singled up the middle to plate two and make the score 3-0 but that would be all for the Gators in the fourth.

Tennessee score all of their runs in the sixth inning. The Gators attempted a comeback in the ninth inning but Jacob Young's double and Kirby McMullen's RBI single were sandwiched between three strikeouts looking to end the game and hand the series to the Vols.

Florida will look to avoid being swept in their first two SEC series of the season on Sunday at 1:00 pm with Hunter Barco on the mound.