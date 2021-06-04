Bulls stun Gators in first round of NCAA Tournament

In what will be the upset of the day, if not the entire Regional weekend the fourth-seeded South Florida Bulls stunned the Florida Gators with a 5-3 win to open up the Gainesville Regional.

South Florida was first on the board and looked like the better team on the field for the entire afternoon. Starting pitcher Jack Jasiak gave up a leadoff single and walked Nathan hickey in the first inning but got three quick outs to get out of the jam. He allowed just one run on four hits in a no-decision.

"He was really accurate with all his pitches," Nathan Hickey said of Jasiak after the game.

South Florida got on the board first in the second inning. Jake Sullivan singled through the left side to start the inning but Mace responded by getting the next two batters he faced out. Nelson Rivera smacked a 3-2 fastball down the left field line to plate Sullivan and give USF an early lead.

"We didn't start off with that edge we normally do," Kris Armstrong said. "We are usually, especially in this last part of the season, we have been playing as a team and playing together. I think unfortunately there were a few things that didn't go our way. I thought we were hitting balls hard and right at people. Then the rain came."

The Bulls weren't done with Mace. Riley Hogan blasted a solo home run in the second and Carmine Lane sent one on to Hull Road in the fifth inning.

The Gators were able to scratch out a couple of runs in the third and fifth innings.

In the third Nathan Hickey doubled home Jacob Young, who had reached on a fielder's choice. Hickey drove another run home with a single through the left side, which scored Mac Guscette, who had led off with a double.

With the score tied at 3-2 Mace went back out to the mound to start the sixth inning but with a storm cell moving in home plate umpire Billy Haze made the call to suspend play at 1:42 p.m. and the game wouldn't get back going until 4:00 p.m, a 2:18 delay in the action.

The Gators sent Christian Scott to the mound when the game restarted. Scott gave up a double to Sullivan who moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 affair.

USF tacked on another run in the seventh inning to make it 5-2. Kris Armstrong was able to hit a two-out solo home run but that's all the Gators mustered in the eighth inning.