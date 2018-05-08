"After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options," Burrow tweeted out on Tuesday.

The Ohio State quarterback took to twitter on Tuesday to announce that he is in fact entering the grad transfer market.

Let the rumor and speculation run rapid. Until now everything has been hypothetical, but Joe Burrow i s officially an option.

After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options. My teammates and coaches all know the love I feel for them. I will decide where I will play next year in the coming weeks.

The rumors were already swirling that Florida was an option for the signal caller even before this decision.

On Monday, Dan Mullen tried to quiet down the rumors by saying the Gators were not interested in adding a grad transfer quarterback, "right now."

“This year? I don’t know. I don’t think we would take one,” he said. " "I feel pretty good about the guys we have and the depth that we're creating at that position and the competition at that position."

But on Monday, Burrow was not officially available, on Tuesday he is.

Mullen will be in Broward for a speaking event in front of the Broward County Gator Club. The Burrow question will once again be front and center.