News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 11:32:50 -0600') }} football Edit

By the numbers: Post NSD look at the scholarship numbers

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@JacquieFran_

The Gators signed three more players on National Signing Day, including a transfer in Justin Shorter. So what does it mean for Florida's scholarship numbers? Gators Territory takes a look: Not a GT...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}