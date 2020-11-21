GatorsTerritory

Special to Gators Territory

By The Numbers: Gators’ Continue Scoring at Pace Unseen Since Peak Spurrier Years

• 313 – Points this season

* Passes the 1995 Gators (306 points) for the third-highest total through the first seven games of a season in school history.

* With 38 points Saturday, Florida broke the school record for consecutive 35-point outings with its ninth straight game of at least 35 points today. Seven straight 35-point games against SEC teams is also a school record.

• 5 – Offensive touchdowns Saturday

* Florida has scored five offensive touchdowns in seven games against SEC teams for the first time since 1996 (also seven times).

* Florida’s seventh straight game with five-plus offensive touchdowns extends its longest streak since 2008, when it had an eight-game run from Oct. 4-Nov. 29, 2008.

By The Numbers: Trask Stays on Record-Breaking Pace

• 31 – TD passes by Kyle Trask this season

* Ties Tulsa’s David Johnson (2008) and Texas Tech’s Graham Harrell (2007) for the second-most passing touchdowns through the first seven games of a season in FBS history. Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons holds the FBS record with 32 in 2003.

* Sets a single-season SEC record for touchdown passes in conference play, a mark previously held by LSU’s Joe Burrow (28 in 2019) and Danny Wuerffel (28 in 1995).

* Sets the SEC record for passing touchdowns through the first seven games of a season, a mark previously held by Kentucky’s Tim Couch (29 in 1997) and Burrow (29 in 2019).

* Marks the sixth season of 30-plus touchdown passes in school history, joining Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995), Rex Grossman (34 in 2001), and Tim Tebow (32 in 2007, 30 in 2008).

• 2,554 – Passing yards for Trask this season

* Of all the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks in history, the only two with more passing yards through the first seven games of their winning season were BYU’s Ty Detmer (2,977 in 1990) and Houston’s Andre Ware (2,930 in 1989).

• 383 – Passing yards for Trask Saturday

* Extends the second-longest streak of 300-yard passing games in school history to five; he is four games behind Grossman’s school record of nine in a row from 2001.

* Marks his sixth 300-yard passing game of the season – which is the third time in program history a Gators quarterback logged at least six 300-yard passing games in a season. Grossman has the other two, recording 10 such outings in 2001, and six in 2002.

* Marks the 10th 300-yard passing game of his career, adding to the fourth-highest total in school history.

* Fourth outing of 350-plus passing yards the last two seasons, which is two more than the combined number of 350-yard passing games by all Gators quarterbacks from 2002-18.

• 3 – Passing touchdowns by Trask Saturday

* Became the second Gators quarterback since the start of 1996 to throw three-plus passing touchdowns in seven consecutive games. Danny Wuerffel also had a seven-game run in 1996.

* Ends the longest streak of games with four-plus passing touchdowns in SEC history (six games).

• 57 – Career touchdown passes for Trask

* Passes Kerwin Bell (56 from 1984-87) for seventh on the program’s all-time list.