C.J. Walker Cuts List To Five, UF In The Mix
The nation’s No. 44 overall prospect cut his list to five schools this evening and is in the process of setting up official visits. Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.) High School’s C.J. Walker listed his five finalists as Florida, Arizona, LSU, Miami and Oregon. He made the announcement via Twitter 16 days after announcing his top 12 list.
Dreams 2 Reality pic.twitter.com/qWaxbmCx4O— Cj Walker (@Cjwalker_14) August 19, 2018
The 6-foot-7 four-star forward checked in with GatorsTerritory.com to give the latest on his recruitment to Russ Wood.
Florida: They’re right around the corner. I can stay in-state, play at the home school and they’re looking at me to come in and start as a freshman and get a lot of minutes.
Arizona: They get guys in and out (to the league) really quickly, that’s what they’re known for. They have a good program. I can see myself in Arizona.
LSU: I have a good relationship with Coach (Tony) Benford. We talk a lot. They have a lot of guys I would like to play with and they’re looking for me to go in a play as a freshman.
Miami: They produce real good wings in the league. They’re looking for me to come there and start as a freshman, and they’re also in Florida.
Oregon: They’re looking for me to come in and start and replace a couple of guys’ spots that are going to the league. They’re far (away) but if I have to go far to do what I need to do, I’ll do it.
Shortly after the conclusion of a long and grueling travel team season, Walker cut his list to a top-12. We asked how he knew he was ready to narrow things down even further.
“When I had made my top 12 I didn’t want to cut off too many options too quickly,” said Walker. “As I get closer and closer to the basketball season, and I only get my five visits, I know that I don’t have to hurry up and make a decision but I have to get closer to it.”
Currently Walker does not have any official visits scheduled but he said his parents are working on that and the visits are “going to be in a month or two.”
Walker finished his summer in Los Angeles at the Nike Academy. The four day invitation-only event features elite high school players, as well as top college stars for an instructional camp hosted by NBA athletes and top skills instructors.
“Yeah it was fun, it was a nice experience,” Walker said. “I was able to see a lot of NBA players, I spoke to LeBron out there. He never went to college so he was just giving us advice on the difference between high school and the NBA. What you’ve got to learn on the way and he gave us good advice on how to be a pro and stuff. They split us up as guards, wings and bigs so I was working out with the wings. There were a lot of guys I’ve seen like the best guys at Pangos, the best guys at (NBPA) Top 100 were there. So it was a fun competitive camp.”
• Talk about it inside The Swamp Talk Forum
• Follow us on Twitter: @GatorsTerritory
• Follow Russ Wood on Twitter: @RussHoops