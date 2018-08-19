The nation’s No. 44 overall prospect cut his list to five schools this evening and is in the process of setting up official visits. Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.) High School’s C.J. Walker listed his five finalists as Florida , Arizona , LSU , Miami and Oregon . He made the announcement via Twitter 16 days after announcing his top 12 list.

The 6-foot-7 four-star forward checked in with GatorsTerritory.com to give the latest on his recruitment to Russ Wood.

Florida: They’re right around the corner. I can stay in-state, play at the home school and they’re looking at me to come in and start as a freshman and get a lot of minutes.

Arizona: They get guys in and out (to the league) really quickly, that’s what they’re known for. They have a good program. I can see myself in Arizona.

LSU: I have a good relationship with Coach (Tony) Benford. We talk a lot. They have a lot of guys I would like to play with and they’re looking for me to go in a play as a freshman.

Miami: They produce real good wings in the league. They’re looking for me to come there and start as a freshman, and they’re also in Florida.

Oregon: They’re looking for me to come in and start and replace a couple of guys’ spots that are going to the league. They’re far (away) but if I have to go far to do what I need to do, I’ll do it.