GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida first baseman/left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

Sharing honors with LSU's Dylan Crews, the honor marks the first weekly SEC award of Caglianone's career as well as the first overall for the Gators this season.

Starting all five games for the Gators last week, Caglianone went 10-for-21 at the plate, slashing .476/.542/.1.381 across 21 at bats. The Tampa, Fla. native blasted six home runs, including a three-homer game vs. Cincinnati on Feb. 26 that helped set a new program record of eight home runs in a single game.

Overall, the sophomore finished with 29 total bases, 10 RBI and eight runs scored on the week. Caglianone also started on the mound in Sunday's series finale against the Bearcats, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out six.

At present, Caglianone's six home runs are tied for the NCAA lead. He also ranks 16th in slugging (1.069) and tied for 27th in RBI (13).

Caglianone and the Gators return to action on Tuesday in the first game of a home-and-home with Jacksonville. The Gators travel to take on the Dolphins on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m., before hosting Jacksonville on Wednesday on SEC Network+ at the same time.