GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A pair of University of Florida baseball standouts were named 2023 All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday morning in first baseman Jac Caglianone and outfielder Wyatt Langford.

Both Gators hauled in Second Team accolades, with Caglianone receiving his first-ever All-American nod. Langford was a consensus All-American one season ago, although Thursday marks his first postseason honor from Collegiate Baseball.

Langford has improved in nearly every facet from last season, leading the Gators in each slash category thanks to a .398/.521/.823 batting line. Despite missing seven games to injury, the Trenton, Fla. native has totaled 17 home runs, three triples, 22 doubles, 69 runs, 43 RBI and six stolen bases. Langford leads the SEC in slugging and ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, T-third in doubles, fifth in total bases and T-fifth with 45 walks.

As for Caglianone, the two-way slugger's 28 home runs pace the SEC while ranking second in the nation. The Tampa, Fla. product has also racked up 76 RBI, which is tied for the fourth-most in a season in program history and ranks second in the SEC (T-12th in NCAA). Entering NCAA Regionals, the Tampa, Fla. native is slashing .349/.409/.790 and is the lone Gator to start every game this season.

The Gators return to action in the team's 2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional opener against Florida A&M on Friday. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+





