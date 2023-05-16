The award is given annually to the nation's top all-around two-way player.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida first baseman/left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone was listed as one of 12 semifinalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, as announced by The College Baseball Foundation on Monday.





Caglianone is the lone SEC player to make the cut. He is one of eight semifinalists to have been named the Olerud Award Player of the Week during the regular season.





"The players leading the chase for the 2023 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award are putting up some incredible numbers, both at the plate and on the mound," said Olerud Award co-chairman George Watson. "Some of the names you know, as they have garnered the spotlight at times throughout the season. But others are having fantastic years and making their own case to be included as one of the nation's best players. With just a few weeks left in the season, this will be an interesting race to follow to see who can keep up the pace to the end."





Caglianone paces all semifinalists with a nation-leading 27 home runs and 63 strikeouts on the mound, hitting .351 paired with a 5-2 record and 4.44 ERA while serving as Florida's Sunday starter. On the season, the Tampa, Fla. native owns a .401 on-base percentage and is slugging .817, having totaled 41 extra-base hits, 73 RBI, 58 runs and two steals.





The southpaw is coming off his best SEC start of the season, throwing 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball to pick up the win over No. 5 Vanderbilt. Caglianone tied his career highs in both innings pitched and strikeouts (nine).





The five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award will be announced on May 30.





The award is named for the former Washington State University standout who achieved success both as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher during the late 1980s and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. The award will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year.





2023 JOHN OLERUD TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WATCH LIST

Carson Benge - Freshman - Oklahoma State

Jac Caglianone Sophomore - Florida

Jackson Finley - Sophomore - Georgia Tech

TJ Fondtain - Junior - San Diego State

Caden Grice - Junior - Clemson

Jordan Hamberg - Junior - Coppin State

Ryan Ignoffo - Senior - Eastern Illinois

Jay Luikart - Junior - Wright State

Nolan McLean - Junior - Oklahoma State

Austin Smith - Sophomore - San Diego

Payton Tolle - Sophomore - Wichita State

Mitch Voit - Freshman - Michigan





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)