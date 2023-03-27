Caglianone Snags Second SEC Player of the Week Honor. The two-way standout batted .611 on the week with four home runs in Florida's three-game series at Ole Miss.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida first baseman/left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on the heels of a 4-0 week and series sweep at No. 13 Ole Miss, as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.





This is the second SEC Player of the Week accolade of the season for Caglianone, who picks up honors alongside Vanderbilt's Parker Noland and LSU's Dylan Crews. Caglianone previously hauled in the award on Feb. 27 following Florida's series sweep of Cincinnati.





Powering the Gators to an undefeated week and the team's first sweep in Oxford since 1988, Caglianone went 11-for-18 at the plate to post a robust .611/.650/1.333 slash line. The Tampa, Fla. native totaled four home runs, one double, eight RBI, five runs scored and an SEC-leading 24 total bases.





During Saturday's doubleheader against the Rebels, Caglianone blasted three home runs including one in each game. The two-way standout went deep again in Sunday's finale to finish with at least one home run in all three games of the series.





Caglianone also started on the mound for the Orange & Blue in game three. He did not factor into the decision, tossing 3 2/3 one-hit innings with three strikeouts.





On the season, Caglianone leads the NCAA with 17 home runs and is hitting .400/.462/.971 with 38 RBI and 32 runs scored. The southpaw is also the proud owner of a 3-0 record, 3.41 ERA, .150 batting average against and 25 strikeouts in 29 innings.





The third-ranked Gators take a 22-4 record (5-1 SEC) into Tuesday night's Sunshine Showdown against Florida State at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville. The matchup airs on ACC Network at 7 p.m.