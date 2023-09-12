Caglianone to Receive 2023 IABF Future Star Award





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Italian American Baseball Foundation announced on Wednesday via social media that Florida two-way standout Jac Caglianone will be honored as the 2023 recipient of the IABF Future Star Award.





As the 2023 IABF Future Star honoree, Caglianone is set to be recognized at the annual IABF Gala in November. Caglianone follows Anthony Volpe from the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies prospect Vito Friscia as past IABF Future Star Award recipients.





"It means everything," said Caglianone of his Italian heritage. "With my dad being Italian, it gave me that tough pronunciation of my last name. I talk to my grandpa often; his parents are from Italy. He always talked about his parents and how things operated over there. I try to incorporate it into my life with my dad. It plays a big role."





As a Unanimous First Team All-American in 2023, Caglianone was the lone player to start all 71 games for the NCAA Runner-Up Gators and slashed .323/.389/.738 across 282 at-bats. He totaled 91 hits, 33 home runs, two triples, 14 doubles, 90 RBI, 74 runs, and four stolen bases. He also made 18 weekend starts and went 7-4 with a 4.34 ERA, .190 BAA, and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings.





Tickets are officially on sale<https://iabf.foundation/2023-iabf-gala/> for the November 30 IABF Gala event, which will take place at Marina Del Ray in the Bronx.





Caglianone and the Gators will soon turn their attention to their 2023 fall baseball season, which will be announced on Monday, Sept. 18 and begin in early October. Follow @GatorsBB on social media and stay tuned via FloridaGators.com/Baseball for all the latest updates regarding the Gators on the diamond.









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)