Washington defensive lineman and former Gator Caleb Brantley is opting out of the 2020 season, according to the NFL transactions report.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Brantley becomes the league’s first player to take the “higher risk” opt-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season. His contract tolls, placing him on reserve so he doesn’t count against the roster numbers or salary cap.

Brantley, who's spent the past two seasons in Washington, re-signed in March on a one-year, $750,000 contract. Injuries have limited him to only eight games played with the team, including just one last year because of an ankle issue.

“Almost back being 100 percent," Brantley said in April.

He was drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and made 18 tackles in his lone season with the Browns, starting once as a rookie in 12 appearances. Brantley turned pro after his redshirt junior season at Florida, when he earned All-SEC Second Team honors with 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

In addition to Brantley, five other NFL players have reportedly voluntarily opted out of the season and will receive a $150,000 stipend.



