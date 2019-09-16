News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 12:40:33 -0500') }} football Edit

California-based prospect breaks down his recent offer from UF

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Baldwin Park (Ca.) prospect Anthony Rosas has seen his recruitment take off over the past couple of weeks.

His first offer was from William and Mary just under four months ago, but Rosas has recently received the green light from Auburn, Colorado, Kansas and Penn State.

The Gators were another program that jumped into the mix for Rosas, who saw Sierra Vista teammate Nick Dimitris reel in an offer from Florida back in May.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}