GatorsTerritory - Calilao, Gators walk off against FSU

"I can't remember the last time I had a walk off home run. I don't think I've ever been shirtless on the field either," Calilao said laughing about how his teammates ripped his shirt off after the home run. "It's definitely something I'll remember the rest of my life."

With two outs and a 1-0 count, Kendrick Calilao was looking for something in the zone and Florida State reliever Clayton Kwiatkowski obliged. The third-year sophomore barreled up a changeup and hit a missile —107 miles an hour — off his bat into the left-field berm to beat Florida State 3-2.

Florida got on the board first — aided by a pair of Seminole errors — in the second inning. Sterlin Thompson reached first on an error and made it to third when Jud Fabian reached on a throwing error by the third baseman. Kris Armstrong walked and the Gators were able to push two runs across with sacrifice flies.

Garret Milchin was making his second start against Florida State after an unmemorable outing in Tallahassee a month ago. The fifth-year junior was much better this go around.

"I thought Garrett was extremely efficient," O'Sullivan said after the game. "He located his fastball to both sides of the plate for six innings and threw some breaking balls and started landing those. He did everything we could have asked from him."

Milchin's lone blemish on an otherwise outstanding night came in the fourth inning. A leadoff walk followed by a double would score a run and a throwing error charged to Colby Halter allowed Robby Martin to advance to third and score two batters later on a groundout.

Milchin threw a career-high six innings and struck out a career-high before giving way to Jack Leftwich.

The third year junior was last seen launching his glove into the batting helmet rack after coming out of the bullpen to walk in two runs on eight pitches in a loss to Tennessee. Tonight was not that same Leftwich.

Leftwich came into the game in the seventh inning retired the first 10 batters he faced before a one out walk in the top of the 10th. He would finish the game throwing four scoreless, hitless innings, striking out seven Seminoles along the way.

"Three days ago he's not feeling very good about himself," O'Sullivan said of Leftwich. Tonight he's on top of the world. I'm really proud of the way he handled himself."