GatorsTerritory - Calilao's home run evens series

Kendrick Calilao didn't get into the game until the eighth inning but had two hits, each key to the win. Calilao's first hit, a pinch-hit single, tied the game at four in the eight. He smashed a hanging slider over the wall in left field for a three-run home run that ultimately gave the Gators their 8-5 win to even the series at a game apiece.



ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxpbGFvIGxhdW5jaGVkIHRoZSAzLXJ1biDwn5KjPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR2F0b3JzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HYXRvcnM8L2E+IHwgV2F0 Y2g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PVFZEN2ZPcjVlIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vT1RWRDdmT3I1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Vx TlVlM2U0ajAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91cU5VZTNlNGowPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEZsb3JpZGEgR2F0b3JzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAR2F0b3JzQkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2F0b3JzQkIvc3RhdHVzLzEz OTA4NTgxOTE0Nzk3NDI0NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDgs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Gators sent Tommy Mace to the hill and the fourth-year junior had another strong outing. Kentucky got on the board early. Oraj Anu singled with one out to start the rally. Ryan Ritter singled and the Cats pulled off a double steal to put both runners in scoring position, which proved timely when Cam Hill's single to right field plated two runs. The Gators rebounded in the top of the third on Jud Fabian's two-run home run in the top of the third. Jud cracked another home run, a solo shot, to take the lead in the fifth inning. The home run was Fabian's 18th, which leads the SEC and is second in the country.



ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2t5IGJyaW5ncyB0aGUgcmFpbiAmYW1wOyBKdWQgRmFiaWFu IGJyaW5ncyB0aGUgdGh1bmRlciDim4g8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HYXRvcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dhdG9yczwvYT4gfCBXYXRjaDogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09UVkQ3Zk9yNWUiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PVFZEN2ZP cjVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc1RvRG9KUzc0SCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NUb0RvSlM3NEg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRmxvcmlk YSBHYXRvcnMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBHYXRvcnNCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYXRvcnNCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MDgxMTkwNjQ3NTI0 MTQ3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK