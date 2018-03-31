There’s no point in crying over spilled milk.

It’s the adage Antonio Callaway is living by as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

The former Florida Gators wide receiver finds himself in an unenviable position, asking teams to look simultaneously look at the player he was while paying attention to the person he now is; to take a chance not on the boy that made the mess but the man who cleaned it up. He understands it’s a tough request to make, because to be honest, there was a lot of spilled milk.

After two promising seasons with the Florida Gators, he was suspended for the entirety of his junior season. As one of nine players caught in the credit card fraud scheme during the 2017 offseason, Callaway—the teams most explosive offensive player—had to watch from home as his teammates went 4-7 and his head coach was fired…something he took responsibility for at the recent NFL Combine, and expounded upon at the Gators Pro Day.

“Got frustrated watching every game,” he admitted to reporters following Florida’s Pro Day on March 28.

“I know I could have [helped] and took a lot of pressure off a lot of players…yeah it hurt. But I can’t cry over spilled milk.”

But that credit card fraud and subsequent suspension was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. Following his freshman season—during which he became the most statistically successful freshman in school history with 1,213 all purpose yards, seven touchdowns and was named a first team All-American punt returner—Callaway was accused of sexual assault. The charges were eventually ruled insufficient. Callaway’s defense at the time was that he was too stoned to have sex with anyone. Last summer he was cited with a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession when he was found as a passenger in a car that was pulled over containing drugs. And then came the fraud.

“I was young. I was dumb. I was immature."

It’s the answer Callaway gives when asked about his past, something he says every team has brought up in conversations.

Then he has to assure them, “I matured. I'm past that. I don't dwell on it or nothing. It happened. It happened, I can't cry over spoiled milk."

Callaway’s talent has never been in question. He is arguably the best offensive player to come through Gainesville in a decade and played hands down the best freshman season the school has ever seen. He’s comfortable the tape and his workouts will show scouts and coaches what he can deliver on the field. But the NFL is in a precarious time, facing backlash for what many see as mishandling of sexual assault cases, domestic disturbances and character issues. A larger emphasis is being placed on who the players are off the field and teams are wary of taking a chance on someone who could present problems in that area. Callaway knows that he’s seen as one of those potential problems. This is something that scouts and coaches haven’t hidden from him.

“They like me. I just got to get them take a chance.”

To get them to take that chance he just has to convince them of what he feels is important: ““I’m a great person. I’m not this bad person that the media portrays. I mean, I can’t stress it enough…because of the things that happened in my past. So, they think I’m just this wild person. I ain’t no wild person.”

Well, history is telling but he doesn’t feel he’s wild anymore. There are two reasons for that. One, he had everything stripped away.

"That experience right there, taking football, me, away from the game I love, it humbled me. It just showed me how much more I loved the game than I thought I loved it. Me being away from it showed me how much I really love it."

And then he was given the world.

“I got a daughter now. I ain't got no choice but to make the right decisions."

The month and a half old Aulani seems to be the only thing that can make this otherwise detached receiver smile. His face transforms, smiling and determined.

“Got a little beautiful girl to look after, so I ain't got no choice but to be a man.

"I mean it's just beginning, so it's changing me a lot, though. Just seeing something that I created. That's a little version of me."

That little version of Antonio has helped create a Callaway that he hopes shows teams is ready for the responsibility of the NFL.

As Callaway’s day was wrapping up, he mentioned that he would be calling former coach Jim McElwain just to talk about everything that went wrong; an apology of sorts. And he thanked new head coach Dan Mullen for letting him come back and participate with the Gators for Pro Day. All the while he still seemed just a touch blasé. He performed well in the workouts, but that was pretty much a given. Then he walked out of the practice facility and took his daughter in his arms.

Standing there in the shade, gently bouncing Aulani back and forth as she napped, a gentler, more personable Callaway chatted with a scout from a team who could take a chance on the receiver. It’s all he’s asking for, a chance, a future for he and his family; and if not forgiveness for the past, at least the opportunity to move forward.

"Like I said I don't cry over spilled milk. It happened. I wish I would have never put myself in those positions but it happened. I can't go back and change nothing...just move forward."

He can’t clean up the mess, but he can clean up the man who made it. And that man is ready for the next step.