GatorsTerritory - Can a two-loss Florida make the College Football Playoff?

The Florida Gators were in control of their own destiny: if they won their final two games of the season they would be in the College Football Playoff for the first time. That statement came with the caveat that one of these two teams would be Alabama, and nobody has beaten the Tide this season, but nobody expected a 3-5 LSU team to get in the way.

Now, the Gators head into this weekend’s game against the undefeated Crimson Tide with two losses.

No team has ever made the College Football Playoff with two losses, but the SEC Champion has never missed the playoff.

Currently, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State are in. Notre Dame and Clemson play in the ACC Championship on Saturday afternoon, a second loss to Notre Dame could drop Clemson out of the top-four. The Big Ten took care of Ohio State, which, through no fault of its own, didn’t play the minimum number of games required by the league to play in the Big Ten Championship game, but will do so anyway Saturday against Northwestern. If Clemson and Ohio State both lose, with the Gators taking an SEC Championship home, could the two-loss Gators make the playoff?

It’s a tall task. This will be the eighth-consecutive weekend the Gators will play a football game in 2020, which is unprecedented, considering everything surrounding the 2020 college football season. Heck, that’s as many consecutive games played as Ohio State would play if the Buckeyes win Saturday and make it all the way to the National Championship.

Despite the loss to LSU last weekend, the Gators only dropped one spot in the College Football Playoff poll.

“I think it showed respect for us and for this league, the qualities of the opponents in this league, the grind and the demand of playing, this is our 11th SEC game in a season,” Dan Mullen said on a Thursday Zoom call with reporters ahead of the SEC Championship game. “I think that's certainly a challenge. Other conferences haven't been through that. That would be my guess. I'm not on the committee, so that would be a question for them. But I think it shows some of their respect for the guys going out there and trying to play.”

Other conferences haven’t been through that and the SEC, which was ridiculed by some when they decided to play football earlier this fall, has had a successful season. After Saturday night the league will have put on 69-of-71 scheduled games this season, including a conference championship.

The point is moot, however, if the Gators don’t take care of business on Saturday. Florida, if it wants to retain any hope of making the College Football Playoff. When asked about his opinion if his football team should be in the playoff with two losses, Mullen created waves on social media, as he tends to do, with his response.

“We'll think about that on Saturday night after we win,” he said.

The “after” in that sentence sounds presumptuous, especially considering the team Florida will face hasn’t lost and are winning by an average of 32.7 points-per-game. Mullen has made some regrettable comments in 2020 but this wasn’t one of them, and was only the beginning of the quote.

“We'll worry about winning on Saturday night because that's all we can control,” he continued. “What happens after that, we'll see what happens next.”

What was Mullen supposed to say? “We’re just happy to be here and I made Nick Saban promise to go easy on Saturday?”

He’s a football coach and a competitor. Does he think Florida will walk all over Alabama? Surely not, but does he think his team can win Saturday? Absolutely.

His response was in part to a question that he can’t control. Mullen isn’t on the College Football Playoff Committee, so even if the Gators win on Saturday, he won’t have a say in Florida’s potential role in the game. His boss, Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin, is on the committee but must recuse himself whenever Florida is brought up in discussions.

Florida could have prevented all of this chatter ahead of the SEC Championship game by beating LSU, but that isn’t their reality right now.

There would be a case, if everything falls into place, for a two-loss, SEC Champion Florida Gators to be included in the playoff.

“It would be hard to say that the SEC champion doesn’t (make it to the CFP),” Mullen said. “I mean, this is our third top-10 game of the year. This is Alabama's third top-10 game of the year off current rankings. I don't know other people that are on game number three of top-10 teams in other leagues. I guess it would be hard to say. Again, I'm not on the committee. That would be a question for them.”

Certainly, a talking point for the committee if the Gators pull off a historic upset Saturday night in Atlanta.



