Even with no spring practices, Florida quarterback commit Carlos Del Rio has been staying busy on the football field during quarantine.

One of his workout partners is current Gators QB Emory Jones. Both signal callers are from the Atlanta area, and Jones is back home with UF campus closed.

Del Rio shared a photo of their recent throwing session on social media.

“Definitely been trying to stay in shape, going to the field and throwing with Emory,” Del Rio said. “I’ve been getting some work in with my receivers to get our timing right and our connection for my senior season. Off the field, I’ve been working on speed, strength, endurance and just occupying myself sports related.”

Del Rio has known Jones since early 2019 and described him as a big brother. They have bonded over football, but also hang out together off the field.

“We have a big brother, little brother relationship,” Del Rio said of Jones. “I can always hit his phone whenever I need something or I have any questions about anything or I just want to hang out, and vice versa. He always hits my phone whenever he wants to hang out or whenever he’s got something going on that he wants me to be at. It’s that type of connection.”