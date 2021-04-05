GatorsTerritory - Carrion named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week

After playing a major role in helping the Florida Gators finish a series win over Ole Miss, Jordan Carrion was recognized by being named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Carrion started all three games for the Gators at shortstop and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings on Saturday. After hitting the first home run of his collegiate career, Carrion took the mound in the seventh inning with the tying run just 90 feet away. Carrion got out of the jam and retired five more batters to hold on to Florida's 6-5 advantage.

On the weekend, Carrion was 3-10 (.300) with a home run, two runs scored and a RBI.

Carrion shared the honor with South Carolina freshman Will Sanders who went eight-plus innings and allowed just one run with no walks and eight hits to go along with four strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Georgia on Sunday afternoon. He allowed just two runners past second base in his outing and had three 1-2-3 innings in the win. Sanders picked up his fifth win this season and has a 2.22 ERA with just seven earned runs and five walks in 28.1 innings pitched.